Morning Joe 03/28/17

Congressman on why he opposes federal paid family leave

Rep. Raul Labrador, R-Idaho, discusses health care reform and the issues he had with the GOP health bill as well as why he's opposed to federal paid family leave. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

White House takes aim at Obama era climate policy
WH denies trying to block Sally Yates testifying on Russia
7 hours 12 min ago
Senator slams Trump's EPA order as a 'declaration of war'
7 hours 6 min ago
April Ryan on asking Spicer question: 'I was roadkill'
5 hours 16 min ago
Joe Walsh: Trump didn't know contents of health bill
9 hours 34 min ago
MaddowBlog: Trump wants a Russia investigation ... directed at Clinton
Emmett Till's cousin meets with AG Jeff Sessions
House Intel Chair cancels committee meetings
Rep learned intel meetings canceled from 'media reports'
'We are watching the cover-up to a crime'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL