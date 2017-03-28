Morning Joe 03/28/17
Intel committee member says he's waiting to see evidence
Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., discusses why Devin Nunes must recuse himself from the House Intel's Russia probe. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Intel committee member says he's waiting...
"Trump doesn't speak for African Americans"
Chaffetz: It’s ‘Ridiculous’ to Investigate...
Swalwell: Nunes 'Can Only Wear One Uniform...
Manchin: I want to protect the 60-vote rule
Congressman on why he opposes federal paid...
Nunes cancels meetings committee meetings...
We are watching the cover-up to a crime,...
Trump approval craters, but can he recover?
Just 67 days in, Pres. Trump's approval...
Top House Intel Dem Schiff tells Chairman...
Trump scandals are 'soul-sucking,...
Rep. Ted Lieu explains why he called Trump...
New Trump tweet blames failure on GOP...
Top Dem. calls for House Intel Chair recusal
Ex-CIA Head: ‘I Had Nothing to do With...
Whitehouse: Trump Admin Nearing...
Conservative says with 'straight face' GOP...
GOP Rep: Freedom Caucus owns the loss of...
Conservative writer says Bannon getting it...
